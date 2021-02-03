Ex-Dividend Reminder: United States Steel, Archrock and Energy Transfer

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/5/21, United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC), and Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. United States Steel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 3/9/21, Archrock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.145 on 2/16/21, and Energy Transfer LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1525 on 2/19/21. As a percentage of X's recent stock price of $16.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of United States Steel Corp. to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when X shares open for trading on 2/5/21. Similarly, investors should look for AROC to open 1.58% lower in price and for ET to open 2.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for X, AROC, and ET, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X):



Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC):



Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.25% for United States Steel Corp., 6.33% for Archrock Inc, and 9.26% for Energy Transfer LP.

In Wednesday trading, United States Steel Corp. shares are currently off about 7.7%, Archrock Inc shares are trading flat, and Energy Transfer LP shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

