Ex-Dividend Reminder: United States Lime & Minerals, Reliance Steel & Aluminum and James Hardie Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/21, United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Symbol: USLM), Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS), and James Hardie Industries plc (Symbol: JHX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. United States Lime & Minerals Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/10/21, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6875 on 12/3/21, and James Hardie Industries plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.40 on 12/17/21. As a percentage of USLM's recent stock price of $137.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when USLM shares open for trading on 11/18/21. Similarly, investors should look for RS to open 0.42% lower in price and for JHX to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for USLM, RS, and JHX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Symbol: USLM):



Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS):



James Hardie Industries plc (Symbol: JHX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.46% for United States Lime & Minerals Inc., 1.67% for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., and 1.96% for James Hardie Industries plc.

In Tuesday trading, United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares are trading flat, and James Hardie Industries plc shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

