Ex-Dividend Reminder: United States Lime & Minerals, Magna International and Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/21, United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Symbol: USLM), Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA), and Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (Symbol: SWM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. United States Lime & Minerals Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 6/11/21, Magna International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 6/4/21, and Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 6/18/21. As a percentage of USLM's recent stock price of $140.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when USLM shares open for trading on 5/20/21. Similarly, investors should look for MGA to open 0.44% lower in price and for SWM to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for USLM, MGA, and SWM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Symbol: USLM):



Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA):



Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (Symbol: SWM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.46% for United States Lime & Minerals Inc., 1.77% for Magna International Inc, and 3.75% for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

In Tuesday trading, United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares are currently down about 1.1%, Magna International Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.