Ex-Dividend Reminder: United Parcel Service, MSCI and Visa

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/20, United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), and Visa Inc (Symbol: V) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. United Parcel Service Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.01 on 12/3/20, MSCI Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 11/30/20, and Visa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/1/20. As a percentage of UPS's recent stock price of $162.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of United Parcel Service Inc to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when UPS shares open for trading on 11/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for MSCI to open 0.20% lower in price and for V to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UPS, MSCI, and V, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS):



MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI):



Visa Inc (Symbol: V):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.49% for United Parcel Service Inc, 0.81% for MSCI Inc, and 0.60% for Visa Inc.

In Tuesday trading, United Parcel Service Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, MSCI Inc shares are down about 0.9%, and Visa Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

