Ex-Dividend Reminder: United Parcel Service, Genco Shipping & Trading and Rockwell Automation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/22, United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (Symbol: GNK), and Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. United Parcel Service Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.52 on 6/2/22, Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 5/24/22, and Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.12 on 6/10/22. As a percentage of UPS's recent stock price of $181.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of United Parcel Service Inc to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when UPS shares open for trading on 5/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for GNK to open 3.59% lower in price and for ROK to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UPS, GNK, and ROK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS):



Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (Symbol: GNK):



Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.36% for United Parcel Service Inc, 14.36% for Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd, and 2.20% for Rockwell Automation, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, United Parcel Service Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd shares are up about 2.1%, and Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.