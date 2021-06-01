Ex-Dividend Reminder: United Fire Group, Allstate and SLM

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/3/21, United Fire Group, Inc. (Symbol: UFCS), Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL), and SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. United Fire Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/18/21, Allstate Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 7/1/21, and SLM Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 6/15/21. As a percentage of UFCS's recent stock price of $30.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of United Fire Group, Inc. to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when UFCS shares open for trading on 6/3/21. Similarly, investors should look for ALL to open 0.59% lower in price and for SLM to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UFCS, ALL, and SLM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

United Fire Group, Inc. (Symbol: UFCS):



Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL):



SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.94% for United Fire Group, Inc., 2.35% for Allstate Corp, and 0.59% for SLM Corp..

In Tuesday trading, United Fire Group, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Allstate Corp shares are up about 1%, and SLM Corp. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.