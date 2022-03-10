Ex-Dividend Reminder: United Community Banks, Simmons First National and Regency Centers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/22, United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI), Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), and Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. United Community Banks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 4/5/22, Simmons First National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 4/4/22, and Regency Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 4/5/22. As a percentage of UCBI's recent stock price of $36.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of United Community Banks Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when UCBI shares open for trading on 3/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for SFNC to open 0.69% lower in price and for REG to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UCBI, SFNC, and REG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI):



Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC):



Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.31% for United Community Banks Inc, 2.76% for Simmons First National Corp, and 3.71% for Regency Centers Corp.

In Thursday trading, United Community Banks Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, Simmons First National Corp shares are down about 0.4%, and Regency Centers Corp shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.