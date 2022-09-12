Ex-Dividend Reminder: United Community Banks, NexPoint Residential Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/22, United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI), NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (Symbol: NXRT), and National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. United Community Banks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 10/5/22, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 9/30/22, and National Storage Affiliates Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 9/30/22. As a percentage of UCBI's recent stock price of $33.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of United Community Banks Inc to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when UCBI shares open for trading on 9/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for NXRT to open 0.70% lower in price and for NSA to open 1.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UCBI, NXRT, and NSA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI):



NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (Symbol: NXRT):



National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.63% for United Community Banks Inc, 2.80% for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc, and 4.26% for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

In Monday trading, United Community Banks Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

