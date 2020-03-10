Ex-Dividend Reminder: United Bankshares, First Horizon National and American Homes 4 Rent

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/20, United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI), First Horizon National Corp (Symbol: FHN), and American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. United Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 4/1/20, First Horizon National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 4/1/20, and American Homes 4 Rent will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/31/20. As a percentage of UBSI's recent stock price of $25.08, this dividend works out to approximately 1.40%, so look for shares of United Bankshares Inc to trade 1.40% lower — all else being equal — when UBSI shares open for trading on 3/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for FHN to open 1.42% lower in price and for AMH to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UBSI, FHN, and AMH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI):



First Horizon National Corp (Symbol: FHN):



American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.58% for United Bankshares Inc, 5.67% for First Horizon National Corp, and 0.71% for American Homes 4 Rent.

In Tuesday trading, United Bankshares Inc shares are currently up about 4.3%, First Horizon National Corp shares are up about 4.8%, and American Homes 4 Rent shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.