Ex-Dividend Reminder: Umpqua Holdings, Synchrony Financial and Realty Income

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/29/22, Umpqua Holdings Corp (Symbol: UMPQ), Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), and Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Umpqua Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 8/15/22, Synchrony Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 8/11/22, and Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2475 on 8/15/22. As a percentage of UMPQ's recent stock price of $17.41, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when UMPQ shares open for trading on 7/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for SYF to open 0.71% lower in price and for O to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UMPQ, SYF, and O, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Umpqua Holdings Corp (Symbol: UMPQ):



Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.82% for Umpqua Holdings Corp, 2.86% for Synchrony Financial, and 4.11% for Realty Income Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Umpqua Holdings Corp shares are currently up about 1%, Synchrony Financial shares are up about 1.4%, and Realty Income Corp shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

