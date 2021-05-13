Ex-Dividend Reminder: Umpqua Holdings, Reinsurance Group of America and Manulife Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/21, Umpqua Holdings Corp (Symbol: UMPQ), Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA), and Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Umpqua Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 5/28/21, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 6/1/21, and Manulife Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 6/21/21. As a percentage of UMPQ's recent stock price of $18.76, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when UMPQ shares open for trading on 5/17/21. Similarly, investors should look for RGA to open 0.55% lower in price and for MFC to open 1.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UMPQ, RGA, and MFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Umpqua Holdings Corp (Symbol: UMPQ):



Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA):



Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.48% for Umpqua Holdings Corp, 2.20% for Reinsurance Group of America, Inc., and 5.32% for Manulife Financial Corp.

In Thursday trading, Umpqua Holdings Corp shares are currently up about 1.9%, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Manulife Financial Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.