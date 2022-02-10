Ex-Dividend Reminder: UMH Properties, Capital One Financial and BOK Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/22, UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH), Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), and BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UMH Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/15/22, Capital One Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 2/25/22, and BOK Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 2/23/22. As a percentage of UMH's recent stock price of $23.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of UMH Properties Inc to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when UMH shares open for trading on 2/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for COF to open 0.38% lower in price and for BOKF to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UMH, COF, and BOKF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH):



Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF):



BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.45% for UMH Properties Inc, 1.51% for Capital One Financial Corp, and 2.01% for BOK Financial Corp.

In Thursday trading, UMH Properties Inc shares are currently off about 1.7%, Capital One Financial Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and BOK Financial Corp shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.