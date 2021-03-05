Ex-Dividend Reminder: UMB Financial, B. Riley Financial and CNO Financial Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/21, UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), and CNO Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CNO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UMB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 4/1/21, B. Riley Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/24/21, and CNO Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/24/21. As a percentage of UMBF's recent stock price of $88.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of UMB Financial Corp to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when UMBF shares open for trading on 3/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for RILY to open 0.80% lower in price and for CNO to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UMBF, RILY, and CNO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF):



B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY):



CNO Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CNO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.45% for UMB Financial Corp, 3.21% for B. Riley Financial Inc, and 2.02% for CNO Financial Group Inc.

In Friday trading, UMB Financial Corp shares are currently off about 1.1%, B. Riley Financial Inc shares are down about 5.7%, and CNO Financial Group Inc shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

