Ex-Dividend Reminder: UGI, Xcel Energy and New Jersey Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/22, UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL), and New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UGI Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 7/1/22, Xcel Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4875 on 7/20/22, and New Jersey Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3625 on 7/1/22. As a percentage of UGI's recent stock price of $42.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of UGI Corp. to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when UGI shares open for trading on 6/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for XEL to open 0.69% lower in price and for NJR to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UGI, XEL, and NJR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI):



Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL):



New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.39% for UGI Corp., 2.77% for Xcel Energy Inc, and 3.17% for New Jersey Resources Corp.

In Friday trading, UGI Corp. shares are currently off about 1.7%, Xcel Energy Inc shares are off about 1.1%, and New Jersey Resources Corp shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.