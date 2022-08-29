Ex-Dividend Reminder: UFP Industries, Valhi and Boise Cascade

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/22, UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI), Valhi, Inc. (Symbol: VHI), and Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UFP Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/15/22, Valhi, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/22/22, and Boise Cascade Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of UFPI's recent stock price of $81.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of UFP Industries Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when UFPI shares open for trading on 8/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for VHI to open 0.23% lower in price and for BCC to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UFPI, VHI, and BCC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI):



Valhi, Inc. (Symbol: VHI):



Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.23% for UFP Industries Inc, 0.90% for Valhi, Inc., and 0.72% for Boise Cascade Co..

In Monday trading, UFP Industries Inc shares are currently off about 1.2%, Valhi, Inc. shares are down about 5.1%, and Boise Cascade Co. shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

