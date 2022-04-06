Ex-Dividend Reminder: UDR, Eagle Bancorp and Lincoln National

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/8/22, UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR), Eagle Bancorp Inc (Symbol: EGBN), and Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UDR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 5/2/22, Eagle Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 4/29/22, and Lincoln National Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 5/2/22. As a percentage of UDR's recent stock price of $58.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of UDR Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when UDR shares open for trading on 4/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for EGBN to open 0.72% lower in price and for LNC to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UDR, EGBN, and LNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR):



Eagle Bancorp Inc (Symbol: EGBN):



Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.61% for UDR Inc, 2.89% for Eagle Bancorp Inc, and 2.75% for Lincoln National Corp..

In Wednesday trading, UDR Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Eagle Bancorp Inc shares are off about 0.9%, and Lincoln National Corp. shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.