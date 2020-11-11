Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ubiquiti, National Instruments and KLAC

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/20, Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI), National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI), and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ubiquiti Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 11/23/20, National Instruments Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 12/7/20, and KLA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 12/1/20. As a percentage of UI's recent stock price of $255.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Ubiquiti Inc to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when UI shares open for trading on 11/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for NATI to open 0.76% lower in price and for KLAC to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UI, NATI, and KLAC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI):



National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI):



KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.63% for Ubiquiti Inc, 3.03% for National Instruments Corp., and 1.58% for KLA Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Ubiquiti Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, National Instruments Corp. shares are up about 0.5%, and KLA Corp shares are up about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.