Markets
USPH

Ex-Dividend Reminder: U.S. Physical Therapy, Highwoods Properties and First Hawaiian

November 16, 2022 — 10:23 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/22, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH), Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW), and First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 12/16/22, Highwoods Properties, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 12/13/22, and First Hawaiian Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 12/2/22. As a percentage of USPH's recent stock price of $84.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when USPH shares open for trading on 11/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for HIW to open 1.70% lower in price and for FHB to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for USPH, HIW, and FHB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH):

USPH+Dividend+History+Chart

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW):

HIW+Dividend+History+Chart

First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB):

FHB+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.93% for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., 6.80% for Highwoods Properties, Inc., and 3.98% for First Hawaiian Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares are off about 0.2%, and First Hawaiian Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 High Yield Stocks
 Funds Holding CUO
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MIRN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USPH
HIW
FHB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.