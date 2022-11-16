Ex-Dividend Reminder: U.S. Physical Therapy, Highwoods Properties and First Hawaiian

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/22, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH), Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW), and First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 12/16/22, Highwoods Properties, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 12/13/22, and First Hawaiian Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 12/2/22. As a percentage of USPH's recent stock price of $84.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when USPH shares open for trading on 11/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for HIW to open 1.70% lower in price and for FHB to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for USPH, HIW, and FHB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH):



Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW):



First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.93% for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., 6.80% for Highwoods Properties, Inc., and 3.98% for First Hawaiian Inc.

In Wednesday trading, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares are off about 0.2%, and First Hawaiian Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

