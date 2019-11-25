Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tyson Foods, NU Skin Enterprises and Wingstop

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/19, Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS), and Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tyson Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 12/13/19, NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 12/11/19, and Wingstop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/13/19. As a percentage of TSN's recent stock price of $86.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Tyson Foods Inc to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when TSN shares open for trading on 11/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for NUS to open 0.97% lower in price and for WING to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for TSN, NUS, and WING, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN):



NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS):



Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.95% for Tyson Foods Inc, 3.87% for NU Skin Enterprises, Inc., and 0.58% for Wingstop Inc.

In Monday trading, Tyson Foods Inc shares are currently down about 0.4%, NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and Wingstop Inc shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.