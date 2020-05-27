Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tyson Foods, Nike and Sinclair Broadcast Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/29/20, Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), Nike (Symbol: NKE), and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tyson Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 6/15/20, Nike will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.245 on 7/1/20, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/15/20. As a percentage of TSN's recent stock price of $62.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Tyson Foods Inc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when TSN shares open for trading on 5/29/20. Similarly, investors should look for NKE to open 0.25% lower in price and for SBGI to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TSN, NKE, and SBGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN):



Nike (Symbol: NKE):



Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.68% for Tyson Foods Inc, 0.99% for Nike, and 4.17% for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Tyson Foods Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Nike shares are up about 2.1%, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc shares are up about 4.7% on the day.

