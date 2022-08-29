Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tyson Foods, Lear and BorgWarner

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/22, Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA), and BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tyson Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 9/15/22, Lear Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 9/20/22, and BorgWarner Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of TSN's recent stock price of $77.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Tyson Foods Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when TSN shares open for trading on 8/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for LEA to open 0.56% lower in price and for BWA to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TSN, LEA, and BWA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN):

TSN+Dividend+History+Chart

Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA):

LEA+Dividend+History+Chart

BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA):

BWA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.38% for Tyson Foods Inc, 2.24% for Lear Corp., and 1.80% for BorgWarner Inc.

In Monday trading, Tyson Foods Inc shares are currently down about 1.4%, Lear Corp. shares are off about 1.4%, and BorgWarner Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

