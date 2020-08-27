Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tyson Foods, BorgWarner and Kellogg

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/20, Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA), and Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tyson Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 9/15/20, BorgWarner Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 9/15/20, and Kellogg Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 9/15/20. As a percentage of TSN's recent stock price of $63.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Tyson Foods Inc to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when TSN shares open for trading on 8/31/20. Similarly, investors should look for BWA to open 0.41% lower in price and for K to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TSN, BWA, and K, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN):



BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA):



Kellogg Co (Symbol: K):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.63% for Tyson Foods Inc, 1.64% for BorgWarner Inc, and 3.21% for Kellogg Co.

In Thursday trading, Tyson Foods Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, BorgWarner Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Kellogg Co shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

