Ex-Dividend Reminder: Two Harbors Investment, TowneBank and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/21, Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO), TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN), and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Two Harbors Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 1/28/22, TowneBank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/12/22, and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.61 on 1/28/22. As a percentage of TWO's recent stock price of $5.99, this dividend works out to approximately 2.84%, so look for shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp to trade 2.84% lower — all else being equal — when TWO shares open for trading on 12/28/21. Similarly, investors should look for TOWN to open 0.63% lower in price and for CM to open 1.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TWO, TOWN, and CM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO):



TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN):



Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.35% for Two Harbors Investment Corp, 2.53% for TowneBank, and 5.55% for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario).

In Monday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp shares are currently off about 1.1%, TowneBank shares are up about 0.3%, and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.