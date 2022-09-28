Ex-Dividend Reminder: Two Harbors Investment, Realty Income and State Street

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/22, Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO), Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O), and State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Two Harbors Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 10/28/22, Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.248 on 10/14/22, and State Street Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 10/13/22. As a percentage of TWO's recent stock price of $3.76, this dividend works out to approximately 4.52%, so look for shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp to trade 4.52% lower — all else being equal — when TWO shares open for trading on 9/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for O to open 0.42% lower in price and for STT to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TWO, O, and STT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 18.09% for Two Harbors Investment Corp, 4.99% for Realty Income Corp, and 4.10% for State Street Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp shares are currently off about 0.3%, Realty Income Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and State Street Corp. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.