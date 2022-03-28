Ex-Dividend Reminder: TTEC Holdings, Curtiss-Wright and Deere

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/22, TTEC Holdings Inc (Symbol: TTEC), Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW), and Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TTEC Holdings Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.50 on 4/20/22, Curtiss-Wright Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 4/14/22, and Deere & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 5/9/22. As a percentage of TTEC's recent stock price of $82.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of TTEC Holdings Inc to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when TTEC shares open for trading on 3/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for CW to open 0.12% lower in price and for DE to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TTEC, CW, and DE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TTEC Holdings Inc (Symbol: TTEC):



Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW):



Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.22% for TTEC Holdings Inc, 0.46% for Curtiss-Wright Corp., and 0.97% for Deere & Co..

In Monday trading, TTEC Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are trading flat, and Deere & Co. shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.