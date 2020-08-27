Ex-Dividend Reminder: Trustmark, Stifel Financial and M & T Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/20, Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK), Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF), and M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Trustmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 9/15/20, Stifel Financial Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 9/15/20, and M & T Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 9/30/20. As a percentage of TRMK's recent stock price of $23.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Trustmark Corp to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when TRMK shares open for trading on 8/31/20. Similarly, investors should look for SF to open 0.33% lower in price and for MTB to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRMK, SF, and MTB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK):



Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF):



M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.84% for Trustmark Corp, 1.34% for Stifel Financial Corporation, and 4.20% for M & T Bank Corp.

In Thursday trading, Trustmark Corp shares are currently up about 1.3%, Stifel Financial Corporation shares are off about 0.1%, and M & T Bank Corp shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

