Ex-Dividend Reminder: Truist Financial, Provident Financial Services and Brookline Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/22, Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS), and Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Truist Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 6/1/22, Provident Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 5/27/22, and Brookline Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 5/27/22. As a percentage of TFC's recent stock price of $49.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Truist Financial Corp to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when TFC shares open for trading on 5/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for PFS to open 1.06% lower in price and for BRKL to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TFC, PFS, and BRKL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC):



Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS):



Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.91% for Truist Financial Corp, 4.25% for Provident Financial Services Inc, and 3.52% for Brookline Bancorp Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Truist Financial Corp shares are currently up about 1.2%, Provident Financial Services Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Brookline Bancorp Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.