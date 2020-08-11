Ex-Dividend Reminder: Truist Financial, Cognex and Jabil

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/13/20, Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX), and Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Truist Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/1/20, Cognex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 8/28/20, and Jabil Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/2/20. As a percentage of TFC's recent stock price of $41.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Truist Financial Corp to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when TFC shares open for trading on 8/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for CGNX to open 0.08% lower in price and for JBL to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TFC, CGNX, and JBL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC):



Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX):



Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.31% for Truist Financial Corp, 0.34% for Cognex Corp, and 0.90% for Jabil Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Truist Financial Corp shares are currently up about 6%, Cognex Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Jabil Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

