Ex-Dividend Reminder: Triumph Group, Expeditors International of Washington and Star Bulk Carriers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/19, Triumph Group Inc. (Symbol: TGI), Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD), and Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Triumph Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 12/16/19, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.50 on 12/16/19, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/16/19. As a percentage of TGI's recent stock price of $28.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Triumph Group Inc. to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when TGI shares open for trading on 11/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for EXPD to open 0.66% lower in price and for SBLK to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TGI, EXPD, and SBLK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Triumph Group Inc. (Symbol: TGI):



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD):



Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.55% for Triumph Group Inc., 1.32% for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., and 1.87% for Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Triumph Group Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. shares are off about 0.4%, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

