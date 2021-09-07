Ex-Dividend Reminder: Triton International, Golden Ocean Group and Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/8/21, Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN), Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL), and Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Triton International Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 9/23/21, Golden Ocean Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/20/21, and Kimberly-Clark Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.14 on 10/4/21. As a percentage of TRTN's recent stock price of $55.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Triton International Ltd to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when TRTN shares open for trading on 9/8/21. Similarly, investors should look for GOGL to open 4.20% lower in price and for KMB to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRTN, GOGL, and KMB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN):



Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL):



Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.13% for Triton International Ltd, 16.81% for Golden Ocean Group Ltd, and 3.27% for Kimberly-Clark Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Triton International Ltd shares are currently up about 0.1%, Golden Ocean Group Ltd shares are up about 2.4%, and Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares are off about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.