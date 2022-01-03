Ex-Dividend Reminder: Trinseo, Wabash National and Campbell Soup

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/5/22, Trinseo PLC (Symbol: TSE), Wabash National Corp (Symbol: WNC), and Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Trinseo PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 1/20/22, Wabash National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 1/27/22, and Campbell Soup Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 1/31/22. As a percentage of TSE's recent stock price of $54.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Trinseo PLC to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when TSE shares open for trading on 1/5/22. Similarly, investors should look for WNC to open 0.41% lower in price and for CPB to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TSE, WNC, and CPB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Trinseo PLC (Symbol: TSE):



Wabash National Corp (Symbol: WNC):



Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.37% for Trinseo PLC, 1.63% for Wabash National Corp, and 3.42% for Campbell Soup Co.

In Monday trading, Trinseo PLC shares are currently up about 3%, Wabash National Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Campbell Soup Co shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

