Ex-Dividend Reminder: Trinseo, FinVolution Group and Campbell Soup

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/7/21, Trinseo SA (Symbol: TSE), FinVolution Group (Symbol: FINV), and Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Trinseo SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 4/22/21, FinVolution Group will pay its annual dividend of $0.17 on 4/30/21, and Campbell Soup Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 5/3/21. As a percentage of TSE's recent stock price of $66.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Trinseo SA to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when TSE shares open for trading on 4/7/21. Similarly, investors should look for FINV to open 2.46% lower in price and for CPB to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TSE, FINV, and CPB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Trinseo SA (Symbol: TSE):



FinVolution Group (Symbol: FINV):



Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.48% for Trinseo SA, 2.46% for FinVolution Group, and 2.94% for Campbell Soup Co.

In Monday trading, Trinseo SA shares are currently up about 1.9%, FinVolution Group shares are down about 0.3%, and Campbell Soup Co shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

