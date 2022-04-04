Ex-Dividend Reminder: Trinseo, Campbell Soup and Ingles Markets

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/6/22, Trinseo PLC (Symbol: TSE), Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB), and Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Trinseo PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 4/21/22, Campbell Soup Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 5/2/22, and Ingles Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 4/14/22. As a percentage of TSE's recent stock price of $48.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Trinseo PLC to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when TSE shares open for trading on 4/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for CPB to open 0.82% lower in price and for IMKTA to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TSE, CPB, and IMKTA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Trinseo PLC (Symbol: TSE):



Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB):



Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.67% for Trinseo PLC, 3.29% for Campbell Soup Co, and 0.74% for Ingles Markets Inc.

In Monday trading, Trinseo PLC shares are currently up about 0.2%, Campbell Soup Co shares are up about 1.1%, and Ingles Markets Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

