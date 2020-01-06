Ex-Dividend Reminder: Trinseo, Banner and Oracle

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/8/20, Trinseo SA (Symbol: TSE), Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR), and Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Trinseo SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/23/20, Banner Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 1/21/20, and Oracle Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/23/20. As a percentage of TSE's recent stock price of $35.44, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of Trinseo SA to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when TSE shares open for trading on 1/8/20. Similarly, investors should look for BANR to open 0.73% lower in price and for ORCL to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TSE, BANR, and ORCL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Trinseo SA (Symbol: TSE):



Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR):



Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.52% for Trinseo SA, 2.92% for Banner Corp., and 1.79% for Oracle Corp.

In Monday trading, Trinseo SA shares are currently down about 1%, Banner Corp. shares are down about 1.1%, and Oracle Corp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.