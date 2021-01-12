Ex-Dividend Reminder: Trinity Industries, Watsco and McGrath RentCorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/14/21, Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN), Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO), and McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Trinity Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 1/29/21, Watsco Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.775 on 1/29/21, and McGrath RentCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 1/29/21. As a percentage of TRN's recent stock price of $28.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when TRN shares open for trading on 1/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for WSO to open 0.74% lower in price and for MGRC to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRN, WSO, and MGRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN):



Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO):



McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.99% for Trinity Industries, Inc., 2.97% for Watsco Inc., and 2.28% for McGrath RentCorp.

In Tuesday trading, Trinity Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Watsco Inc. shares are trading flat, and McGrath RentCorp shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

