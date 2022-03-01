Ex-Dividend Reminder: TriMas, Pactiv Evergreen and Olin

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/22, TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS), Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE), and Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TriMas Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 3/11/22, Pactiv Evergreen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/15/22, and Olin Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/11/22. As a percentage of TRS's recent stock price of $32.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of TriMas Corp to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when TRS shares open for trading on 3/3/22. Similarly, investors should look for PTVE to open 1.05% lower in price and for OLN to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRS, PTVE, and OLN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS):



Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE):



Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.49% for TriMas Corp, 4.19% for Pactiv Evergreen Inc, and 1.55% for Olin Corp..

In Tuesday trading, TriMas Corp shares are currently off about 0.3%, Pactiv Evergreen Inc shares are down about 0.7%, and Olin Corp. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.