Ex-Dividend Reminder: Travelers Companies, Meta Financial Group and Kontoor Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/19, Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV), Meta Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CASH), and Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Travelers Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 12/31/19, Meta Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/2/20, and Kontoor Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 12/20/19. As a percentage of TRV's recent stock price of $135.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Travelers Companies Inc to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when TRV shares open for trading on 12/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for CASH to open 0.14% lower in price and for KTB to open 1.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRV, CASH, and KTB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV):



Meta Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CASH):



Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.43% for Travelers Companies Inc , 0.57% for Meta Financial Group Inc, and 5.92% for Kontoor Brands Inc.

In Thursday trading, Travelers Companies Inc shares are currently trading flat, Meta Financial Group Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and Kontoor Brands Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.