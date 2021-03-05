Ex-Dividend Reminder: Travelers Companies, Kimco Realty and Anthem

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/21, Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV), Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM), and Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Travelers Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 3/31/21, Kimco Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/24/21, and Anthem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 3/25/21. As a percentage of TRV's recent stock price of $149.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Travelers Companies Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when TRV shares open for trading on 3/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for KIM to open 0.91% lower in price and for ANTM to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRV, KIM, and ANTM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV):



Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM):



Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.28% for Travelers Companies Inc , 3.65% for Kimco Realty Corp, and 1.41% for Anthem Inc.

In Friday trading, Travelers Companies Inc shares are currently down about 1.1%, Kimco Realty Corp shares are off about 0.6%, and Anthem Inc shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

