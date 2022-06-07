Ex-Dividend Reminder: Travelers Companies, Anthem and WesBanco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/9/22, Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV), Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM), and WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Travelers Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.93 on 6/30/22, Anthem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.28 on 6/24/22, and WesBanco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 7/1/22. As a percentage of TRV's recent stock price of $176.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Travelers Companies Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when TRV shares open for trading on 6/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for ANTM to open 0.26% lower in price and for WSBC to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRV, ANTM, and WSBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV):



Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM):



WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.10% for Travelers Companies Inc, 1.03% for Anthem Inc, and 4.04% for WesBanco Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Travelers Companies Inc shares are currently trading flat, Anthem Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and WesBanco Inc shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

