Ex-Dividend Reminder: TransUnion, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers and Acco Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/23/21, TransUnion (Symbol: TRU), Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (Symbol: RBA), and Acco Brands Corp (Symbol: ACCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TransUnion will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.095 on 12/9/21, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/15/21, and Acco Brands Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 12/15/21. As a percentage of TRU's recent stock price of $119.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of TransUnion to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when TRU shares open for trading on 11/23/21. Similarly, investors should look for RBA to open 0.34% lower in price and for ACCO to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRU, RBA, and ACCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TransUnion (Symbol: TRU):



Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (Symbol: RBA):



Acco Brands Corp (Symbol: ACCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.32% for TransUnion, 1.37% for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, and 3.58% for Acco Brands Corp.

In Friday trading, TransUnion shares are currently up about 0.6%, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Acco Brands Corp shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.