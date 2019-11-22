Ex-Dividend Reminder: TransUnion, Horton and Evergy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/26/19, TransUnion (Symbol: TRU), Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TransUnion will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 12/12/19, Horton Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 12/11/19, and Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.505 on 12/20/19. As a percentage of TRU's recent stock price of $85.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of TransUnion to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when TRU shares open for trading on 11/26/19. Similarly, investors should look for DHI to open 0.32% lower in price and for EVRG to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRU, DHI, and EVRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TransUnion (Symbol: TRU):



Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI):



Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.35% for TransUnion, 1.29% for Horton Inc, and 3.12% for Evergy Inc.

In Friday trading, TransUnion shares are currently up about 0.2%, Horton Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Evergy Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

