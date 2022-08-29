Ex-Dividend Reminder: TransAlta, Kronos Worldwide and Mosaic

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/22, TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC), Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO), and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TransAlta Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 10/1/22, Kronos Worldwide Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 9/15/22, and Mosaic Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of TAC's recent stock price of $9.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of TransAlta Corp to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when TAC shares open for trading on 8/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for KRO to open 1.38% lower in price and for MOS to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TAC, KRO, and MOS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC):



Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO):



Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.04% for TransAlta Corp, 5.52% for Kronos Worldwide Inc, and 0.99% for Mosaic Co.

In Monday trading, TransAlta Corp shares are currently down about 1.2%, Kronos Worldwide Inc shares are off about 2.3%, and Mosaic Co shares are down about 2.4% on the day.

