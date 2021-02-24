Ex-Dividend Reminder: TransAlta, Element Solutions and Pan American Silver

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/26/21, TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC), Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI), and Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TransAlta Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.045 on 4/1/21, Element Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/15/21, and Pan American Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 3/11/21. As a percentage of TAC's recent stock price of $9.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of TransAlta Corp to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when TAC shares open for trading on 2/26/21. Similarly, investors should look for ESI to open 0.28% lower in price and for PAAS to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TAC, ESI, and PAAS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC):



Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI):



Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.95% for TransAlta Corp, 1.11% for Element Solutions Inc, and 0.82% for Pan American Silver Corp.

In Wednesday trading, TransAlta Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Element Solutions Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Pan American Silver Corp shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

