Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tradeweb Markets, KeyCorp and Hartford Financial Services Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/20, Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW), KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tradeweb Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/15/20, KeyCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 9/15/20, and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 10/2/20. As a percentage of TW's recent stock price of $56.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when TW shares open for trading on 8/31/20. Similarly, investors should look for KEY to open 1.50% lower in price and for HIG to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TW, KEY, and HIG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW):



KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY):



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.56% for Tradeweb Markets Inc, 5.98% for KeyCorp, and 3.09% for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc..

In Thursday trading, Tradeweb Markets Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, KeyCorp shares are up about 0.9%, and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares are up about 3.8% on the day.

