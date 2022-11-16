Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tractor Supply, Southern and 3M

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/22, Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), Southern Company (Symbol: SO), and 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tractor Supply Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 12/6/22, Southern Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 12/6/22, and 3M Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.49 on 12/12/22. As a percentage of TSCO's recent stock price of $212.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Tractor Supply Co. to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when TSCO shares open for trading on 11/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for SO to open 1.03% lower in price and for MMM to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TSCO, SO, and MMM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO):



Southern Company (Symbol: SO):



3M Co (Symbol: MMM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.73% for Tractor Supply Co., 4.12% for Southern Company, and 4.55% for 3M Co.

In Wednesday trading, Tractor Supply Co. shares are currently down about 1.6%, Southern Company shares are up about 0.2%, and 3M Co shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

