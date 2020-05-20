Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tractor Supply, Cable One and Atmos Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/22/20, Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO), and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tractor Supply Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 6/9/20, Cable One Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 6/12/20, and Atmos Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 6/8/20. As a percentage of TSCO's recent stock price of $110.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Tractor Supply Co. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when TSCO shares open for trading on 5/22/20. Similarly, investors should look for CABO to open 0.12% lower in price and for ATO to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TSCO, CABO, and ATO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO):



Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO):



Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.27% for Tractor Supply Co., 0.48% for Cable One Inc, and 2.35% for Atmos Energy Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Tractor Supply Co. shares are currently up about 1.4%, Cable One Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Atmos Energy Corp. shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

