Ex-Dividend Reminder: TPG Specialty Lending, Digital Realty Trust and KBR

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/12/20, TPG Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX), Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), and KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TPG Specialty Lending Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 7/15/20, Digital Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.12 on 6/30/20, and KBR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 7/15/20. As a percentage of TSLX's recent stock price of $19.34, this dividend works out to approximately 2.12%, so look for shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc to trade 2.12% lower — all else being equal — when TSLX shares open for trading on 6/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for DLR to open 0.78% lower in price and for KBR to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for TSLX, DLR, and KBR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX):



Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR):



KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.48% for TPG Specialty Lending Inc, 3.13% for Digital Realty Trust Inc, and 1.53% for KBR Inc.

In Wednesday trading, TPG Specialty Lending Inc shares are currently down about 0.4%, Digital Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and KBR Inc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

