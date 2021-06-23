Ex-Dividend Reminder: TPG RE Finance Trust, Equity Residential and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/25/21, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX), Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR), and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 7/23/21, Equity Residential will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6025 on 7/9/21, and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.46 on 7/28/21. As a percentage of TRTX's recent stock price of $14.14, this dividend works out to approximately 1.41%, so look for shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc to trade 1.41% lower — all else being equal — when TRTX shares open for trading on 6/25/21. Similarly, investors should look for EQR to open 0.76% lower in price and for CM to open 1.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRTX, EQR, and CM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX):



Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR):



Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.66% for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc, 3.05% for Equity Residential, and 4.90% for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario).

In Wednesday trading, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Equity Residential shares are down about 0.1%, and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.