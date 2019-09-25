Ex-Dividend Reminder: TowneBank, DiamondRock Hospitality and Boston Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/27/19, TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN), DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH), and Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TowneBank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 10/10/19, DiamondRock Hospitality Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 10/11/19, and Boston Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 10/31/19. As a percentage of TOWN's recent stock price of $27.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of TowneBank to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when TOWN shares open for trading on 9/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for DRH to open 1.21% lower in price and for BXP to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TOWN, DRH, and BXP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN):



DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH):



Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.62% for TowneBank, 4.84% for DiamondRock Hospitality Co., and 2.93% for Boston Properties Inc.

In Wednesday trading, TowneBank shares are currently up about 0.2%, DiamondRock Hospitality Co. shares are up about 0.2%, and Boston Properties Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

