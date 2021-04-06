Ex-Dividend Reminder: Toronto Dominion Bank, Waddell & Reed Financial and UDR

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/8/21, Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD), Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (Symbol: WDR), and UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Toronto Dominion Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 4/30/21, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/30/21, and UDR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3625 on 4/30/21. As a percentage of TD's recent stock price of $66.58, this dividend works out to approximately 1.19%, so look for shares of Toronto Dominion Bank to trade 1.19% lower — all else being equal — when TD shares open for trading on 4/8/21. Similarly, investors should look for WDR to open 0.99% lower in price and for UDR to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TD, WDR, and UDR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD):



Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (Symbol: WDR):



UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.75% for Toronto Dominion Bank, 3.97% for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, and 3.31% for UDR Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Toronto Dominion Bank shares are currently off about 0.1%, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc shares are trading flat, and UDR Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

